Lloyd Page, 83, of Brookville, died early Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at his home following a brief illness with his wife, Barb, step daughter, Tammi, his son-in-law, Todd Nogel and granddaughter, Daisy by his side. Born in Brentwood, NH on December 18, 1939, he was the son of the late Oscar and Geneva Severance Page, Sr. He attended Brentwood Swasy […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lloyd-page/