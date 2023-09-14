CLEARFIELD – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with Penn State Extension, will host a Kinship Family Fair from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Agricultural Building at the Clearfield Driving Park.

The day promises support and fun activities for children, grandparents raising grandchildren and for all who are raising children of family members or close friends.

Sessions for grandparents raising grandchildren, or individuals raising children of other family members or friends, will include information on legal and health issues, as well as state and local resources that offer support.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in fun activities, and goody bags with items to be used for school and play will be provided for kids and youth.

To register, call Bobbie Johnson at the MRAAA at 814-765-2696 by Sept. 20.