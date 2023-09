David John Weaver, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away September 10, 2023, at McKinley Health Center, Brookville. He was born on December 8, 1935, in Bell Township, the son of the late Silas Andrew Weaver and Sara (Pearce) Weaver. Mr. Weaver served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From a young age, he attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church which was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-john-weaver/