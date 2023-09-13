CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

The wanted person is identified as 38-year-old Dustin Richard Bush (hometown not provided).

Currently he’s wanted by the sheriff’s office on three, separate arrest warrants for skipping scheduled court dates.

Bush was a no-show for a preliminary hearing on felony receiving stolen property and DUI-related offenses.

He’s also wanted for being a no-show at arraignment court on felony theft and other misdemeanor charges.

Deputies say Bush is a white male who stands approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Bush’s whereabouts is asked not to make contact with him but to notify the sheriff’s office.

The office may be reached at 814-765-2641 or you may contact Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.