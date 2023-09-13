CLEARFIELD – The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) is seeking public input to assist in developing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Master Plan for Older Adults.

The plan is a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.

The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the support they need to thrive and age in place.

Stakeholders, older adults, and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers, and community leaders are invited to read an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania at https://www.aging.pa.gov/

Feedback can be submitted through an online form at https://forms.office.com/g/tFt46kYdD5.