State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of alleged child abuse Aug. 28 in the 100-block of Pelton Drive in Graham Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police responded to a reported domestic disturbance Sept. 1 in Pike Township. Following investigation, charges were filed against a 38-year-old Curwensville man, who was not identified by police.
- State police received a report of theft Sept. 2-3 at SCI Houtzdale. In commission of the crime, someone allegedly created and attempted to deposit fraudulent checks.
- State police apprehended 34-year-old Damon J. Schmidt upon his location in Curwensville on Sept. 11. He was found to have an active warrant out of Missouri and taken to Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield Regional
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct Sept. 9 on Scale House Lane. According to a department-issued news release, an unknown female was observed walking along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway with no shoes and creating a traffic hazard. She was under the influence of alcohol and told officers she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend. She said she made him stop the vehicle and she got out to walk. The female was cited for the incident.
- Police responded to a traffic collision Sept. 9 on Gulich Avenue in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, police and fire personnel were called to the scene where a vehicle had struck a home. It was found the vehicle was parked at a residence and had a malfunction. It caused the unoccupied vehicle to become mobile, travel down an inclined driveway and travel across Gulich Avenue before striking the rear of another residence. The homeowner was at home but not injured, police said, despite extensive structural damage.
- Police conducted a warrant service that resulted in a drug violation Sept. 8 on East Cherry Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding the location of Chad Butler, 40, of Clearfield. Butler was wanted on an active warrant through the county’s Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, he was found asleep on the living room couch; he was taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Butler was lodged in county jail, and faces new charges as a result of the incident.
- Police conducted a warrant service that resulted in a drug violation Sept. 8 on Moose Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, 47-year-old Heather Rubly was observed walking and determined to have an active warrant through the county’s Sheriff’s Office. She was placed under arrest and allegedly in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Rubly was taken to county jail on the warrant; charges are currently pending.
- Police reported a traffic violation occurred Sept. 10 in the area of Clark and Wrigley streets in Clearfield. During the stop, the driver was found to be operating their vehicle under suspension (DUI-related). Charges have been filed through the district court.
- Police reported a traffic violation occurred Sept. 8 in the area of South Third and East Cherry streets in Clearfield. During the stop, the driver was found to be operating their vehicle under suspension (DUI-related). Charges have been filed through the district court.