Deborah L. Knapp, 66, of Brookville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous 3 year battle with cancer. Born February 11, 1957 in Mt. Holly, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Marion Schumacher. She married Thomas Knapp. He survives. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/deborah-l-knapp/