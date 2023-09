This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Sky! Sky is an adult female Jack Russell Terrier and Beagle mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Sky is smart and funny! It is recommended that her new home be one without children and other pets. To schedule an appointment to meet […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-adoptable-pet-of-the-week-sky/