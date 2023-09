CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle football team moved the ball effectively for much of the afternoon but were unable to take advantage in the red zone, as Clarion dropped a 21-7 decision to Bloomsburg at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. (Pictured above: Corahn Alleyne. Photo credit: Sierra Ford / Clarion Athletics) They largely kept the Huskies in check, but a […]

