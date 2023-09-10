The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on a high friction surface application project impacting routes in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Elk counties.

These applications will increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated infrastructure and improve skid resistance to enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.

Due to the nature of these applications, work cannot occur in the rain. The contractor adjusted its schedule due to the recent weather and plans to work along Route 219 at the Johnsonburg bypass in Johnsonburg Borough, Elk County, Monday, Sept. 11, through Wednesday, Sept. 13.

It will then move to a Route 4004 (Rich Valley Road) bridge spanning the Driftwood Branch Sinnemahoning Creek in Shippen Township, Cameron County, Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15, weather permitting.

While crews apply the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway.

They will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that sees drivers take turns passing through the work zone via the open lane.

PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as it expects short travel delays.

PennDOT will update drivers when the contractor schedules work at the remaining two locations.

Those locations are a Route 2036 (Powell Street) bridge spanning Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County, and a Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.

Overall work on the project includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments, and other miscellaneous construction at the sites listed above. RAM Construction Services of Michigan is the contractor for this $537,000 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

