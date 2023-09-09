Mt. Union — The Curwensville Golden Tide football team looked to get their first win of the season on Friday night as they made the long trek to Mt. Union to face the Trojans.

The game started out well for the Tide, as just three minutes in, they scored on the opening possession of the game to take an 8-0 early lead. The final play of the drive being a 30 yard Tyler Dunn touchdown run.

Unfortunately for the Tide, those were their lone points of the half, as the host Trojans, led by running back Je’Saun Robinson ran off 29 unanswered points until the visitors managed a third quarter score.

Robinson scored on touchdown runs of five, six, and 26 yards in the first half for the hosts to take a 22-8 lead into the intermission.

The last two scores of the half by Robinson were after a half hour or so lightning delay.

A minute into the second half Mt. Union made it a 3-score game as Ty Danish connected with Robinson on a 57 yard catch and run to up the score to 29-8, with almost an entire half of football left to play.

A Dunn to Andrew Pentz 16-yard touchdown pass narrowed the gap to 29-15 at the halfway point of the third quarter.

Both teams were kept off the scoreboard until Robinson scored his fifth touchdown of the game with about seven minutes left to play in the game, setting the final at 36-15 in favor of the Trojans (2-1).

The Tide have a golden opportunity to get off the schneid next week when they travel to Southern Huntingdon (0-3, and being outscored 129-7 through three games) to face the Rockets.

Curwensville 8 0 7 0 15

Mt. Union 8 14 7 7 36

TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

08/25 @ Meyersdale 20 – 39 0 – 1

09/01 WINDBER 7 – 42 0 – 2

09/08 @ Mt. Union 15 – 36 0 – 3

09/15 @ Southern Huntingdon

09/22 CLAYSBURG KIMMEL

09/30 WEST BRANCH

10/06 @ Mo Valley

10/13 JUNIATA VALLEY

10/20 GLENDALE

10/27 @ Tusey Mountain