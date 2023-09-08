CLEARFIELD – Tickets are now on sale for the 4th Annual “Men Who Cook” event.

Over 20 area leaders and local men who love to cook will showcase their culinary creations to benefit the Clearfield County Cancer Support, Inc.

The BYOB event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Expo 1 building in Clearfield beginning at 5 p.m. with all the men offering samples of their “specialties.” The audience votes for their favorite dishes by providing tips in a jar located at each station. The cooks who raise the most funds win the coveted “Golden Chef” awards and will reign as the local celebrity chef in their division. This year’s event will feature Pro, At-Home Chef and Junior categories.

The event will also feature a Chinese auction and raffle.

Attendees to last year’s event did not go home hungry as they feasted on menu items such as Award-winning chili, beef brisket, beef sliders, BBQ ribs, shrimp tacos, beef wellington, stuffed chicken breasts, Italian meatballs, lasagna, smoked buffalo chicken pasta, soups, casseroles and award winning desserts. The 2023 line-up will be announced pre-event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online here. Tickets are also available at The After Dark, Curwensville VFW and any Clearfield County Cancer Support Volunteer.

Reserve your tickets today and join us for a fun-filled culinary evening.

Men Who Cook is hosted and sponsored by GANT News, Visit Clearfield County, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Novey Recycling and The After Dark.