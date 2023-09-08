BROOKVILLE – Laurelbrooke Landing is hosting an antique car show/open house on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., at 133 Laurelbrooke Dr., in Brookville.

The event, which is open to residents and the community, will offer family friendly activities, such as face painting. Refreshments will be served.

Laurelbrooke Landing is a continuing care retirement community that offers all levels of care on one campus, so that residents do not have to leave home even as their care needs change.

The Laurelbrooke Landing campus includes Laurelbrooke Personal Care, a personal care facility featuring a memory support unit; McKinley Health Center, a skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation community; The Laurels, a residential community with homes for purchase; and The Villages at Laurelbrooke Landing, rental townhomes for low to moderate-income seniors. Laurelbrooke Landing also offers Home Solutions, a full-service home health, hospice and home care agency.

Laurelbrooke Landing is situated on rolling farmland with beautiful country views, yet just moments from Penn Highlands Brookville, shops and restaurants.

Residents and visitors can take advantage of many amenities ranging from specialized therapy programs to leisure and recreational activities.

To learn more about Penn Highlands WRC Laurelbrooke Landing, visit www.phhealthcare.org/wrc.