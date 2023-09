William (Bill) Brochetti’s children sadly announce his passing on August 31, 2023. He was born 3-29-27 in Rochester NY and raised in Reynoldsville, Pa. Upon graduating high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the South Pacific until WWII’s end. Returning home he entered Clarion State Teacher’s College. While there he majored in science, was a member […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-bill-brochetti/