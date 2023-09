Teresa Whipple, age 58, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, September 1, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on July 18, 1965 in Kirtland, OH, she was the daughter of the late George E. Whipple and Helen Marie (Akenbak) Whipple Zimmerman. Teresa graduated from Edinboro University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree and obtained her Master’s Degree from Notre Dame […]

