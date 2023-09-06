CLEARFIELD – Many concerned citizens of Lawrence Township turned out for the auditors’ meeting that was held before the Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting was held in hopes of clearing up the time card issue that was brought to light in recent months.

Judy Duncan, one of the auditors, opened the meeting by stating that the intent isn’t to fight about the time card issue but to come to an agreement about how the time cards should be handled moving forward.

She mentioned how in the meeting last month, Township Solicitor Bill Shaw Jr. did some research and shared what auditors could and couldn’t do, but she did some research as well.

Bringing up the State Ethics Act, she quoted what the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission’s core mission and guiding principle is: “that public office is a public trust and that any effort to realize personal gain through one’s public office other than compensation provided by law is a violation of that trust.”

She went on to say that in order to strengthen the faith and confidence of people, the legislature further declares that the people have a right to be assured that the financial interests of holders of public office do not conflict with the public trust.

The auditors of Lawrence Township feel that the trust is being broken, and that is why they want the residents of Lawrence Township to be informed of this matter.

Speaking on behalf of the supervisors, Shaw constantly reminded those in attendance that the supervisors were audited by certified public accountants, Walter Hopkins & Company, L.L.P., and that said company has never found any discrepancies or issues with what the supervisors have been doing so far as their time and compensation is concerned.

Shaw went on to say that he felt that the auditors were comparing “apples to oranges” and using this particular public forum for political forum.

The auditors, however, did point out that an audit from 2021, done by Walter Hopkins & Company L.L.P., did find a deficiency that the auditors found significant.

It involved the fact that the township has a one-person staff (the township secretary/treasurer) that was responsible for all facets of the township’s accounting systems, i.e., billing, posting payments and receiving them and making deposits.

The 2021 audit from Walter Hopkins & Company stated that the township isn’t able to implement an adequate internal control structure to properly segregate accounting duties.

The township’s response to those findings of that portion of the 2021 audit was that due to Lawrence Township’s small size, it wasn’t financially practical for the township to hire additional staff to properly segregate duties.

But it was noted that the supervisors take active oversight of the finances, and would be able to detect any material misstatement of the township’s finances.

The auditors are mainly asking the supervisors to be accountable about their time cards, such as each supervisor obtaining the signatures of the other two for the time cards, which isn’t happening either.

There was no resolution to the questions raised as to what are supervisor duties and what would be considered assistant roadmaster duties.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner made the suggestion that there should be a discussion between the supervisors and auditors to sort the issue out, which Duncan declined unless it can be in a public forum.

While there was no future public auditors’ meeting announced Tuesday evening, the auditors did say that if and when a date is set, the public will be advised.

After the auditors’ meeting, the board of supervisors held its regular meeting.

Lawrence Township Rec Park Board Member Ron Porter reported that the lines of the pickleball area were painted on the basketball court, and they are awaiting the pickleball net.

He asked if it were possible to purchase one more weed whacker and an 8-foot ladder. The supervisors subsequently approved to purchase one weed whacker and an 8-foot ladder for the rec park.

Residents that utilize the dog park are strongly encouraged to pick up after their dogs, as well.

Lawrence Township will be holding a fall clean-up on Sept. 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the township building.

Residents are allowed to drop off four tires per residential address. These bins are on a first come, first served basis and once they are filled up, the program for those two days will end.