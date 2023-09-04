CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is offering Youth Theater Classes for students in grades 2-12 every Saturday, Sept. 9 through Nov. 4 (except Oct. 7). The cost is $50 per student.

Grade 2-3-4 are from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Grades 5-6-7 are from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Grades 8-9-10 are from 12 p.m. – 1p.m. Grades 11-12 are from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

CAST Artistic Director Gayle Gearhart will lead the classes. For a complete description of the classes, and to obtain a registration form, visit ClearfieldArts.org.

Registration forms and fee should be completed at the first class, or at the CAST office on Wednesday, Sept.6 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

CAST is a non-profit community arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.