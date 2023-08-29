CLEARFIELD – On July 10, John Duck of Clearfield was presented with a certificate for his 50 years of service to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission at Parker Dam.

Head Waterways Patrolman Justin Schillaci of Clearfield County stated that “John’s work with the Fish Commission was outstanding.”

He also received a certificate of appreciation from State Rep. Dallas Kephart.

In addition, Duck received a beautiful t-shirt designed by Terry Malloy of Jim’s Sports Center that reads “Clearfield County has Elk too” by Pat Domico of Curwensville, founder of Squirrel Tails for Trout.

“I will always remember this great day,” said Duck. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with the Pennsylvania Fish Commission.”