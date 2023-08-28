CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was seriously injured in a side-by-side crash in Clover Township on Saturday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened as 47-year-old Joel A. Fawcett, of Brookville, was operating a Polaris Ranger ATV at 4:22 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, on Jefferson Cemetery Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police say […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-woman-seriously-injured-in-side-by-side-crash-in-clover-township/