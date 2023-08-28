DUBOIS – A judge has granted a temporary injunction that halts the City of DuBois’ buyout of suspended City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, according to WJAC-TV.

Court documents were filed Friday by three DuBois area residents—including two presumptive members of council Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand—against Suplizio and multiple city officials.

In March Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General charged Suplizio with allegedly stealing more than $620,000 from public accounts over a period of time.

Suplizio was placed on administrative leave pending resolution of his case, and City Engineer Chris Nasuti was appointed to act as interim manager.

It was previously reported that Suplizio’s contract did not include a morality clause.

Earlier this month, council voted to enter into negotiations with Suplizio to “buy out” the remaining term of his 10-year contract, and advertise for his replacement.

In court documents, the plaintiffs argue that a “buyout” of Suplizio while he’s still under investigation is a violation of the city’s personnel code but would—at the same time—”financially handcuff” the incoming council, according to the WJAC report.

President Judge Fredric Ammerman granted the temporary injunction Friday, which halts any additional city payments to Suplizio through the end of the current council’s term.

A hearing will be held to follow up on this mater Wednesday morning.