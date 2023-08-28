State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of assault Aug. 27 on Frog Hollow Road in Decatur Township. Upon investigation, it was found that a known male had allegedly stolen a firearm, as well as threatened to and discharged the firearm at a group of people at a party. The male was apprehended without incident and charges were filed through the district court.
Clearfield Regional
- Police reported their apprehension of 51-year-old Chad Schwartz of Clearfield on Aug. 27. According to a department-issued news release, Schwartz was wanted by Clearfield County Probation. When he was observed by police along South Second Street, he reportedly fled into the Susquehanna River, then crossed the river towards West First Avenue. He was located by officers in that area and taken into custody. Prior to his apprehension, police say Schwartz was observed discarding numerous items of drug paraphernalia into the river, which were later recovered with assistance from the Clearfield Fire Department. Schwartz was housed in county jail with charges pending.
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Aug. 26 in the area of Daisy and Leonard streets. According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding a female driving without a license and while being in possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of the county jail. During a traffic stop, she was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report of terroristic threats Aug. 26 at Snappy’s Convenience Store. According to a department-issued news release, a male was making several threats towards his ex-girlfriend. Upon arrival, the victim told police the male was intoxicated and on his way to the store. Officers left the scene to locate the male who was found at Sheetz in Lawrence Township. He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant through Centre County, and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and medical evaluation. Charges are currently pending.
- Police received a report of a suspicious person Aug. 26 on Coal Hill Road. According to a department-issued news release, people were sitting in a vehicle with their lights on. Upon police arrival, contact was made, which resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending.