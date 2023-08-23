Dear Editor:

My name is Sara Summers and I am a former inmate of Clearfield County Jail.

I was one of the six women who failed their drug test in October of 2022 due to fentanyl being inside of the jail.

I read an article on GANT News, and would like to set the record straight.

There are no body scanners in the jail, and they are understaffed so usually they do not perform the usual intake such as squatting and coughing.

Five other females, along with myself, received fentanyl from a female who smuggled it into the facility.

We also received Subutex from another female inmate who smuggled a month’s supply in with her.

All six of us females were under the influence for over a month, and having erratic behavior that the guards should have noticed.

I was incarcerated from August of 2022 through January of 2023, and then returned from January of 2023 through April of 2023.

I have witnessed a wide variety of drugs inside of the jail, ranging from acid, crystal meth, Subutex, benzos (benzodiazepines), fentanyl and others in my time there.

It’s all due to the fact that there is no scanner at the Clearfield County Jail.

I feel this information needs to be put out there so the county knows exactly how bad the country jail is slacking, and also to hopefully get funding to help prevent these types of situations again.

Thank you for your time.

Sara Summers

Former Inmate