David Gilson served our country in the United States Army. Name: David Paul Gilson Born: October 18, 1948 Died: June 4, 2023 Hometown: Brookville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army David served in United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. His wife, Rev. Debora Gilson, officiated his funeral service, and he was honored by the Jefferson County Veteran Honor Guard. He […]

