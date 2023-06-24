BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The PennWest Clarion Concert Choir, under the direction of Dr. Stephen Johnson, will be performing a free community concert on Sunday, July 2. The event is set for 3:00 p.m. at Brookville First United Methodist Church located at 205 Jefferson Street in Brookville. The concert repertoire includes choral works from a broad range of musical periods […]

