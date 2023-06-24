CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 26 – June 30, 2023, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

Throughout the County

Bridge Repair:

State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

State Route: 2007 (Houtzdale – Road Closure – Detour will be in place through late June)

Crack Seal:

State Route: 879 (LeContes Mills to Karthaus)

Ditching:

State Route: 3016 (Marron Road)

State Route: 4014 (Dubois Rockton Road)

Drainage Improvements:

State Route: 53 (Madera)

State Route: 3003 (Thompsontown)

Flushing Pipe:

State Route: 53 (Madera)

Inlet Replacement:

State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

Mowing:

Throughout the County

Patching:

Interstate 80: Mile Marker 97 to 120 (East and Westbound)

State Route: 322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)

Pipe Replacement:

State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

State Route: 2007 (Brisbin to Ashland)

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

Throughout the County

Tree Crew:

State Route: 729 (Tyrone Pike)

State Route: 969 (Lumber City Highway)

Underdrain:

State Route: 879 (Curwensville)

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

