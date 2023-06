James Leroy Walker, age 78 of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 22, 2023 at West Penn-AHN Hospital in Pittsburgh following an illness. Born January 27, 1945 in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Reverend Paul Walker and Hazel Miller Walker. He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School. On February 18, 1965 Jim married the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-leroy-walker/