Edwin B. Burkett, 66, of Coolspring, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born March 1, 1957, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Mary A. (Skarbek) and Dale L. Burkett. On October 6, 1979, he married Brenda L. (Kauffman) Burkett, who survives. Ed attended the Grace United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. He attended Punxsutawney High […]

