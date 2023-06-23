The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network and Geisinger Medical Center urge everyone to celebrate responsibly by selecting a designated driver before their Fourth of July holiday celebrations.

The safety partners recently offered motorists this and other responsible party hosting tips at a mocktail party held in Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.

“Geisinger is grateful for these opportunities to collaborate with PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network,” said Alexander Haines, Trauma Program Manager at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.

“If programs like this convince even one person to hand over their keys and save even one person from being involved in a DUI crash, then we’ll have accomplished at least part of our goal.”

At the event, the safety partners invited hospital employees and patients to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage recipe, operate the impaired driving simulator and complete activities while wearing impairment simulation goggles.

PennDOT distributed Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) literature on the legal ramifications of DUI, alcohol impairment charts and non-alcoholic beverage recipes at the event.

PennDOT encourages everyone to designate a sober driver or arrange for alternate transportation. And whether you’re planning to host a party or attend someone else’s, PennDOT offers the following tips.

If you’re the designated driver, take the job seriously. Enjoy the food but not the booze.

If you’re hosting the party, ask guests to pace themselves, enjoy the food, and drink plenty of water.

Help your designated drivers out by serving some non-alcoholic drinks.

If you know someone has been drinking and they try to leave, take their keys, and help them get home safely or offer to let them spend the night.

According to PennDOT 2022 data, there were 241 crashes on July 4 resulting in two fatalities and 167 injuries. Of those crashes, 36 were alcohol-related and resulted in 22 injuries. Another 10 were drug-related and resulted in 22 injuries.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving safety, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.