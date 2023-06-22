KARTHAUS –The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a Community Engagement Event at Quehanna Boot Camp with the goal of highlighting the great career opportunities available with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Date Location Address Time June 26, 2023 Quehanna Boot Camp 4395 Quehanna Hwy, Karthaus, Pa. 16845 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Quehanna Boot Camp invites the public to come learn about career paths available within the Department of Corrections, and various other opportunities throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property. All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions prior to arrival to the event.

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.