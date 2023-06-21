DUBOIS – The Sandy Township board of supervisors on Monday night provided further explanation of its efforts to pause the township’s consolidation with DuBois City.

“We don’t have good information,” commented Supervisor Kevin Salandra, adding “we don’t know what the numbers are.”

The board can’t—in good conscience—make any decision when it lacks confidence in the provided numbers and information.

There has been discussion of building projects, but issues could arise if projects begin and the newly-consolidated city lacks the financials to support the construction.

Salandra did say “there was the chance” accurate numbers could indicate the feasibility of even more robust projects.

“We just want good numbers so we can make good decisions,” stated Salandra.

At one point, the board was asked what would come of the township’s efforts to pause the consolidation with the city’s challenge, and if it would result in a legal battle.

Supervisor Bill Beers said the judge will hear both sides and render a decision. Further explanation was provided by Supervisor Mark Sullivan.

Following the township’s petition, Sullivan said the city had 15 days to either join or oppose the petition for pause. Or, it could take no action at all.

In other business, the board voted to advertise for a new engineer. It’s been without an official engineer since the retirement of Mike Haynes in January.

Also, members of the American Legion Post 17, Troop 36 Scouts, attended Monday night’s meeting as part of their Citizenship in the Community Badge.