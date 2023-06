Maxine T. Weed, from the Beechwoods community in Falls Creek, died on Sunday, 18 June 2023 at the DuBois Village. She was 98 years old. Born in Falls Creek, she was the daughter of John Turk and Teresa Murray Turk. A 1943 graduate of Falls Creek High School, Maxine was the class valedictorian and May Queen. She attended Philipsburg School […]

