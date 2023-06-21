Union School District is accepting applications for an anticipated full-time High School Mathematics Teacher. Applicants must possess a valid PA teaching certificate in the area of Mathematics. Dual certifications preferred but not required. Applicant should send a letter of interest, resume, PA standard application, valid PA teaching certificate, current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances, transcripts, Praxis test scores, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-mathematics-teacher/