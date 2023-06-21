ST. MARYS – Under the direction of Adam Brooks, the Elk County Council on the Arts Summer Theater Camp presents Disney’s Frozen JR.

The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.

ECCOTA’s Arts Summer Theater Camp rehearsal began Monday, June 19 with over 60 students participating.

Summer Theater Camp is a week-long experience for youth entering grade 3 in the fall of 2023, through this spring’s graduating seniors.

Camp is held all week at the St. Marys Area High School, culminating in a public performance of the musical, Frozen JR.

The public is welcome to join for the performance of Disney’s Frozen JR. on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations at the door are appreciated but not required.

For more information about ECCOTA and Summer Theater Camp visit: eccota.com/news-events/STC2023.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is a 501(c) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County.

ECCOTA provides a variety of opportunities to participate in the arts for the area’s residents.

Classes and workshops for adults and children are offered including an annual summer youth theater camp. New programs and exhibits are held regularly.

For more information, please contact Sara Frank, executive director, at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.