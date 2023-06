Minnie Marie Powell, 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away June 19, 2023, at Mulberry Square. She was born on April 25, 1937, in Dayton, PA the daughter of the late Bert and Sadie (Watt) Orf. On October 2, 1963, she married James Lee Powell, who preceded her in death on April 16, 2008. Minnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and […]

