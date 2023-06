Jacqueline McCauley Fetzer, age 103, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, with family by her side. Jacqueline was born in North East, Cecil County, Maryland, on May 23, 1920, the daughter of the late Charles Otis and Mildred (Garey) McCauley. She resided in Perry Point, MD for twenty two years. In 1942, she married Richard […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jacqueline-mccauley-fetzer/