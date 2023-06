Dolores M. Chitester, 93, of Brookville died Thursday, June 15, 2023 while residing at Jefferson Manor. Born April 29, 1930 in Brady, Clearfield County, she was the daughter of the late Lenore and Agnes Peace Stiver. She was a graduate of Ebensburg Cambria High School and in the past worked as a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone, as a waitress […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dolores-m-chitester/