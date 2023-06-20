CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Corsica man who allegedly sent harassing messages and nude photos to a teenage girl in Clarion Township is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 58-year-old Robert Ross Greeley, of Corsica, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 11:15 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge […]

