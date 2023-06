Charles C. Haser age 85 of Evergreen Street Brockway, PA died on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Born on February 11, 1938 in Johnsonburg, PA; he was the son of the late George and Mary (Schaut) Haser. Charles is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Lundberg-Kline) Haser who he was married to for 48 years and four children, Mark Kline (wife […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/charles-c-haser/