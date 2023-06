JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are stable in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.655 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.655 Average price during the week of June 12, 2023: $3.652 Average price during the week of June 21, 2022: $5.007 Jefferson County drivers are paying an average […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/aaa-gas-prices-steady-in-western-pa-as-national-average-dips/