CLEARFIELD – On Sunday, July 2, Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will welcome new pastor, the Rev. Jonathan Morningstar.

In addition, the time of service at Trinity has changed to 10:30 a.m. Join in-person (or livestream on Facebook) at the new time and meet Pastor Morningstar and his family.

For more information about news and events at Trinity, call the church office at 814-765-9222 or visit the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield).