Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Baked Potato Pizza. This unique pizza tastes like a loaded baked potato! Ingredients 1 – 6 oz. package pizza crust mix 3 medium unpeeled potatoes, baked and cooled 1 tablespoon butter, melted 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning or dried oregano 1 cup sour cream 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled 3 […]

