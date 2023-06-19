CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, along with scholarship committees representing over 30 named scholarship funds that award over $50,000 annually, are pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for 2023.

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “On behalf of the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors and members of the scholarship committees, we are pleased to announce the names of these outstanding Class of 2023 graduates who are awarded the following scholarships.”

Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship:

Scarlett Singleton – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Arnold And Ethel Cameron Memorial Scholarship:

Noah Heitsenrether – CCCTC

Cole Brooks – Punxsutawney Christian School

Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship:

Camden Gormont and Jazlynn Shomo – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship:

Abigail Simcox – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

CAHS Class Of 62 Scholarship:

Camden Gormont and Evan Davis – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

CAHS Class Of 72 Scholarship:

Rylee Ogden – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

CAHS Class Of 75 Scholarship:

Camden Gormont, Cole Miller and Cara Turner – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Cunningham Scholarship:

McKenna Lanager – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

DuBois Rotary Club Scholarships:

Jackie Reilly, DCC; Madison Rusrica, DAHS; Emily Snyder, DAHS; Hunter Raffeinner, BAHS; Chloe Benden, BAHS; Dru Javens, DAHS; Anna Weible, DAHS; Cartar Kosko, DCC; Neel Gupta, DCC; Cameron Pennington, Jeff Tech; and Gilbert Barker, DAHS

Eileen C. Withey Memorial Scholarship:

Elizabeth Palmer – Curwensville High School

Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship:

Camden Gormont – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Golden Bison Alumni Association Scholarships:

Nicolette Maines, Sage Hoppe, Camden Gormont, Evan Davis – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Harry W. Rowles Memorial Scholarship Presented By The Golden Bison Alumni Association:

Scarlett Singleton, Cara Turner, Karlee Luzier – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Janet McCracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship:

Lydia Swatsworth – Curwensville High School

Kenneth McMillen Swimming Scholarship:

Emma Quick – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Marsha Novey Memorial Scholarship:

Emma Quick – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School

Meghan E. Deininger Memorial Scholarship:

Camie Freeman – CCCTC

Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship:

Shaelynn Brubaker – Brockway High School

Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship:

Remington Crawford, Sapphire Bias, Camie Freeman, Noah Heitsenrether – CCCTC

Shirley Rowles Miller Memorial Scholarship:

Elizabeth Palmer – Curwensville High School

Taylor Harpster/T-Harp Memorial Scholarship:

Reagan Thorp and Noah Gustkey – Philipsburg-Osceola High School

Also announced are the following scholarships awarded by the Clearfield Education Foundation to students attending Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus:

Belin Family Scholarship:

Jemimo Therasme and Morgan Glace

Julie Riley Hale Memorial Scholarship:

Derek Strouse

Woodward Pharmacy and City Drugs Educational Scholarship:

Olivia Cutler

Judith Peale-Strattan Memorial Scholarship:

Jacey Williams, Kellie Ann Jackson, Emma Morlock and Elijah Williams

Penn Highlands Clearfield Scholarship:

Lauren Keen

Kurtz Bros. Scholarship:

Keenan Conner-Park and Kassidy Schmidt

Mid Penn Bank Scholarship:

Philip Rowles

Penn Highlands Scholarship:

Agnes Ng, Lauren Eckberg and Katelyn Hullihen

CNB Bank Scholarship:

Jemimo Therasme and Derek Strouse

Penn Highlands Clearfield Scholarship:

Olivia Cutler

CCCF Board of Directors Chairman Jeb Soult stated, “We congratulate all of the outstanding students who were awarded scholarships this year and appreciate the hard work the scholarship committees put into reviewing scholarship applications in order to make their selections.”