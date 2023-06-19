CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, along with scholarship committees representing over 30 named scholarship funds that award over $50,000 annually, are pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for 2023.
CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “On behalf of the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors and members of the scholarship committees, we are pleased to announce the names of these outstanding Class of 2023 graduates who are awarded the following scholarships.”
Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship:
- Scarlett Singleton – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Arnold And Ethel Cameron Memorial Scholarship:
- Noah Heitsenrether – CCCTC
- Cole Brooks – Punxsutawney Christian School
Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship:
- Camden Gormont and Jazlynn Shomo – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship:
- Abigail Simcox – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
CAHS Class Of 62 Scholarship:
- Camden Gormont and Evan Davis – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
CAHS Class Of 72 Scholarship:
- Rylee Ogden – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
CAHS Class Of 75 Scholarship:
- Camden Gormont, Cole Miller and Cara Turner – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Cunningham Scholarship:
- McKenna Lanager – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
DuBois Rotary Club Scholarships:
- Jackie Reilly, DCC; Madison Rusrica, DAHS; Emily Snyder, DAHS; Hunter Raffeinner, BAHS; Chloe Benden, BAHS; Dru Javens, DAHS; Anna Weible, DAHS; Cartar Kosko, DCC; Neel Gupta, DCC; Cameron Pennington, Jeff Tech; and Gilbert Barker, DAHS
Eileen C. Withey Memorial Scholarship:
- Elizabeth Palmer – Curwensville High School
Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship:
- Camden Gormont – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Golden Bison Alumni Association Scholarships:
- Nicolette Maines, Sage Hoppe, Camden Gormont, Evan Davis – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Harry W. Rowles Memorial Scholarship Presented By The Golden Bison Alumni Association:
- Scarlett Singleton, Cara Turner, Karlee Luzier – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Janet McCracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship:
- Lydia Swatsworth – Curwensville High School
Kenneth McMillen Swimming Scholarship:
- Emma Quick – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Marsha Novey Memorial Scholarship:
- Emma Quick – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
Meghan E. Deininger Memorial Scholarship:
- Camie Freeman – CCCTC
Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship:
- Shaelynn Brubaker – Brockway High School
Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship:
- Remington Crawford, Sapphire Bias, Camie Freeman, Noah Heitsenrether – CCCTC
Shirley Rowles Miller Memorial Scholarship:
- Elizabeth Palmer – Curwensville High School
Taylor Harpster/T-Harp Memorial Scholarship:
- Reagan Thorp and Noah Gustkey – Philipsburg-Osceola High School
Also announced are the following scholarships awarded by the Clearfield Education Foundation to students attending Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus:
Belin Family Scholarship:
- Jemimo Therasme and Morgan Glace
Julie Riley Hale Memorial Scholarship:
- Derek Strouse
Woodward Pharmacy and City Drugs Educational Scholarship:
- Olivia Cutler
Judith Peale-Strattan Memorial Scholarship:
- Jacey Williams, Kellie Ann Jackson, Emma Morlock and Elijah Williams
Penn Highlands Clearfield Scholarship:
- Lauren Keen
Kurtz Bros. Scholarship:
- Keenan Conner-Park and Kassidy Schmidt
Mid Penn Bank Scholarship:
- Philip Rowles
Penn Highlands Scholarship:
- Agnes Ng, Lauren Eckberg and Katelyn Hullihen
CNB Bank Scholarship:
- Jemimo Therasme and Derek Strouse
CCCF Board of Directors Chairman Jeb Soult stated, “We congratulate all of the outstanding students who were awarded scholarships this year and appreciate the hard work the scholarship committees put into reviewing scholarship applications in order to make their selections.”