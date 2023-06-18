PENFIELD – Parker Dam State Park has a full slate of programs on the schedule for June 29 through July 4.

Thursday, June 29

Souder’s Trail Hike

10 a.m.—Meet at Souder’s Trailhead

Enjoy this easy guided hike along Sounder’s Trail, looking for evidences of the park’s history. [The trailhead across the road from the ball field.]

Friday, June 30

From Stump to Ship

8:30 p.m.—Campground Amphitheater

A look at historical lumbering—from the forests (stump) to the finished lumber loaded on sailing ships. Many of the practices shown were done here at Parker Dam back in the 1870’s. [28 minutes]

Saturday, July 1

Lumber Camp Cooking

with Jeremiah Irvin

12 p.m.—Cook Tent above the beach house

The average lumber jack (woodhick) ate about 7,000 calories a day. Come to the cook tent and learn about just what it took to keep a lumber camp fed. There may be samples available.

Log Drive!

3 p.m.—Meet at the beach

Bring your sand buckets to haul water for our scale-model log drive down the beach. We will demonstrate how logs were moved to the sawmills back before log trucks were around. All ages welcome.

Woodsmen and River Drivers

8:30 p.m.—Campground Amphitheater

Another look at historical lumbering practices—this time using the logging railroads to move timber, much as was done here at Parker Dam back in 1911. [30 minutes]

Sunday, July 2

Tea & Talk

7p.m.—Beach House Steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.

Monday, July 3

Coffee & Birds

9 a.m.—Pavilion 5

Come out and enjoy a cup of bird-friendly coffee (Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Bird Friendly Hellbender Blend), and then take a guided walk looking for our local birds.

Tuesday, July 4

Annual Reading of the

Declaration of Independence

2 p.m.—Beach Area

Please attend—and really listen to the words that our founders put to paper those many years ago. What lead us to make such a declaration? The document will be read in its entirety—and you will know.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.