HOUTZDALE – The Houtzdale Revitalization Association is having a two-day Rummage Sale at the Houtzdale Fire Hall on June 23-24 and a Street Market on June 24.

It will have vendors lining Hannah Street in Houtzdale on June 24, with a wide variety of items, including crafts, toys, household items, woodwork, jewelry, makeup and baked goods. Plus, there will be free coffee, donuts and hotdogs.

Come and shop both days from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.