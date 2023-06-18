Tom Smouse served our country in the United States Army. Name: Walter Thomas Smouse (Tom) Born: August 31, 1938 Died: May 29, 2023 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: United States Army Tom was drafted during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. (It was the last major European political and military incident of the Cold War concerning the status of the German capital […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-cold-war-veteran-tom-smouse/