CLEARFIELD – Three students from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Cosmetology program will represent CCCTC and Pennsylvania at the SkillsUSA National Competition to be held June 19 -23, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga.

The team placed first in Career Pathways: Human Service, at the state competition held in Hershey in April.

The National Leadership & Skills Conference is the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education.

This event brings together thousands of students, instructors, business partners, and administrators to celebrate the accomplishments of those preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and it’s an incredible opportunity for students to showcase their talents and skills on the national level.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.

Pictured, from left, are Shianna Hoover, West Branch Area High School; Jen Kerr, CCCTC Cosmetology instructor; Madison McDowell, West Branch Area High School; and Shalyn King, West Branch Area High School.