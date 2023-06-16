Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering up to $30K in Signing Bonuses to these current positions. Terms and conditions may apply. Locations Include: Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Clearfield Benefits Include: Medical, Dental, and Vision PTO & Sick Time 403b Retirement Employee Discounts Leave of Absences EAP Program Rewards and Recognition Employee Wellness Program Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses! Applicants can view […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-registered-nurses-licensed-practical-nurses-and-surgical-technologists/