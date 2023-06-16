CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners addressed various items of business during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
The commissioners:
- authorized a request for proposals for the redesign of the county government Web site.
- approved a subrecipient agreement with Central PA Community Action to administer the Medical Assistance Transportation Program.
- approved purchase of service agreements with Tax Sale posters.
- approved professional services agreements with attorneys Heather Bozovich and Joseph Valenza to serve as Guardian Ad Litem.
- approved purchase of service agreements for the Hazmat team.
- approved purchase of service agreements with Mifflin County Children and Youth Services, Children’s Aid Society, Concern Professional Services, Pentz Run Youth Services and Being Beautiful Foundation as well as a health coordination services agreement with UPMC for You.
- approved a memorandum of understanding with Community Connections.
- approved an agreement with McCutcheon Enterprises, the county’s Hazmat service provider, at the request of Scott Mignot, emergency services director.
- approved an agreement with WOKW 102.9FM for Foster Care Program advertising.
- announced vacancies on multiple boards, including Curwensville Lake Board (2); Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism (1); and Clearfield County Solid Waste (2). Interested persons should submit letters of interest to the commissioners by June 26.
- approved the personnel report consisting of six new hires, one employee transfer and four employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes of the May 23 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.