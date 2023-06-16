CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday night was questioned over a fire department matter.

Rick Mattern of the Clearfield Fire Department questioned council about a recent approval that he indicated never happened.

Mattern noted that a month earlier, the borough had approved the purchase of a new fire truck that would benefit the area immensely.

“I’m just bewildered,” he said. “The truck was approved last month, but somehow it’s no longer happening.”

“From what I’ve gathered, the truck is now under contract with a company from Ohio,” Mattern said.

“I’m just confused … I guess my question is simply, ‘what happened?’”

Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III responded that the biggest reason it fell through was money.

“We were short on what we needed for the down payment.” It also encountered another issue—it would not fit into the garage.

For it to safely fit, it would have required construction of a new door and archway.

“Although we looked into the cost—in the end no matter the scenario—we just didn’t have enough money,” Bell said.

Though he appreciated some answers, Mattern felt perhaps something was amiss in the allocation of funds.

He suggested officials have some forensic accounting work done, noting its future benefits in case another vehicle presented itself.

Also, on Thursday night, the police department spoke of the return of the Clearfield Riverfront Festival this weekend.

Police Chief Vincent McGinnis encouraged drivers to be extra cautious, especially on Front Street with vendors and pedestrian traffic.

He said Saturday’s fireworks display will close off certain streets and areas around Lower Witmer Park, as well.

The fireworks display will take place at 9:45 p.m. Saturday but will require set up earlier that day.