CLEARFIELD – The annual Taco Tour returns to Clearfield on Saturday, July 15 to benefit area Veteran’s programs.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be a free-flowing tour of 10 restaurants and clubs throughout Clearfield area, each showcasing their signature tacos and drink specials.

Participating restaurants include 120 Pub & Grub, Buster’s Sports Bar, Clearfield Elks Lodge, Clearfield VFW, Legends Sports Bar, Mary’s Place, St. Charles Café, Sons & Daughters of Italy, The After Dark and The Dented Keg.

Tickets are $20 and include a signature taco at each stop, an official Taco Tour koozie and admission to the tour after party at the Clearfield Elks with DJ Jeff Hunt.

A limited number of tickets will be sold and can be purchased online here.

For more information visit the event site or facebook event.

The Taco Tour is being hosted by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540, Passport Radio 98.5/900, POP 93.1-95.9, Novey Recycling and GANT News.